Brian Setzer Shares Thrilling New Single “Rock Boys Rock”

Brian Setzer is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter. It has released a new rock single titled “Rock Boys Rock.” Setzer has found his career success as a part of the bands Stray Cats and The Honeydippers.
The song takes a retro tone with it that matches the music video. That is located above. While the music video immediately, the viewer is brought in when a jukebox plays the song. Setzer sets the scene for the listener with the song’s first note.
This song is just a taste of Setzer’s upcoming album. According to a press release, “the iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, and three-time Grammy Award-winner releases his new solo album THE DEVIL ALWAYS COLLECTS digitally, on CD and vinyl on Surfdog Records. ”
There’s no doubt that this song is going to follow the trend of Setzar’s previous single releases like “The Devil Always Collects,” “Black Leather Jacket,” and “Girl On The Billboard.” Read more about the release of “The Devil Always Collects,” here. The track list for Brian Setzer’s new album is attached below.
If you haven’t gotten enough of Setzer he will be going his “ROCKABILLY RIOT” tour. Tour dates are listed below.
Read more here about Brain Setzar.
THE DEVIL ALWAYS COLLECTS:
- Rock Boys Rock
- The Devil Always Collects
- Girl On The Billboard
- The Living Dead
- What’ll It Be Baby Doll?
- Black Leather Jacket
- She’s Got A Lotta…Soul!
- Play That Fast Thing (One More Time)
- A Dude’ll Do (What a Dude’ll Do)
- Psycho Suzie
- One Particular Chick
“ROCKABILLY RIOT” Tour:
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Wednesday, September 27
|Red Bank, NJ
|Count Basie Center for the Arts
|Friday, September 29
|Mashantucket, CT
|Foxwoods Resort Casino – Premier Theater
|Saturday, September 30
|Greensburg, PA
|The Palace Theatre
|Monday, October 2
|Nashville, TN
|Ryman Auditorium
|Tuesday, October 3
|Cincinnati, OH
|Taft Theatre
|Thursday, October 5
|Nashville, IN
|Brown County Music Center
|Friday, October 6
|Northfield, OH
|MGM Northfield Park
|Saturday, October 7
|Waukegan, IL
|The Genesee Theatre
|Monday, October 9
|Madison, WI
|The Orpheum Theater
|Tuesday, October 10
|Des Moines, IA
|Hoyt Sherman Place
|Thursday, October 12
|Davenport, IA
|Adler Theatre
|Friday, October 13
|Minneapolis, MN
|State Theatre