Brian Setzer Shares Thrilling New Single “Rock Boys Rock”

Brian Setzer is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter. It has released a new rock single titled “Rock Boys Rock.” Setzer has found his career success as a part of the bands Stray Cats and The Honeydippers.

The song takes a retro tone with it that matches the music video. That is located above. While the music video immediately, the viewer is brought in when a jukebox plays the song. Setzer sets the scene for the listener with the song’s first note.

This song is just a taste of Setzer’s upcoming album. According to a press release, “the iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, and three-time Grammy Award-winner releases his new solo album THE DEVIL ALWAYS COLLECTS digitally, on CD and vinyl on Surfdog Records. ”

There’s no doubt that this song is going to follow the trend of Setzar’s previous single releases like “The Devil Always Collects,” “Black Leather Jacket,” and “Girl On The Billboard.” Read more about the release of “The Devil Always Collects,” here. The track list for Brian Setzer’s new album is attached below.

If you haven’t gotten enough of Setzer he will be going his “ROCKABILLY RIOT” tour. Tour dates are listed below.

THE DEVIL ALWAYS COLLECTS:

Rock Boys Rock The Devil Always Collects Girl On The Billboard The Living Dead What’ll It Be Baby Doll? Black Leather Jacket She’s Got A Lotta…Soul! Play That Fast Thing (One More Time) A Dude’ll Do (What a Dude’ll Do) Psycho Suzie One Particular Chick

“ROCKABILLY RIOT” Tour:

Date City Venue Wednesday, September 27 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts Friday, September 29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino – Premier Theater Saturday, September 30 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre Monday, October 2 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium Tuesday, October 3 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre Thursday, October 5 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center Friday, October 6 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park Saturday, October 7 Waukegan, IL The Genesee Theatre Monday, October 9 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater Tuesday, October 10 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place Thursday, October 12 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre Friday, October 13 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre