Brian Setzer Shares Rocking New Single “The Devil Always Collects”

Brian Setzer, Minneapolis, February 22, 2011. © Tony Nelson

Brian Setzer shared his new single “The Devil Always Collect” on Friday, August 25. This song was written by Brian and a frequent collaborator named Mike Himelstein. It is the title track for his new album The Devil Always Collect that will be released on September 15 from Surfdog Records, digitally, on CD and vinyl.

“The Devil Always Collect” delivers clever storylines with a catchy rhythm of rockabilly style and the fans can tell Setzer’s guitar work is virtuosic and very talented. With this new single, he can connect more with lovers of rock, Americana, and punk.

I am going to share a part of the verses of this new single: “I bought that ticket to heaven That he had to sell But I guess I missed the fine print He ain’t in no hurry He’s got a lifetime to burn He’ll step in from the shadows When you’ve nowhere left to turn”. This part of the lyrics expresses in a figurative way of how the devil always gets his way.

Brian is considered one of the world’s greatest living guitarists and accredited with continually innovating music styles, but at the same time resurrecting genres of music from the 80s and swing in the 90s.

Rockabilly was too wild for its time. This style was one of the main ingredients of rock and roll and emerged in the mid-’50s mostly in the southern United States. It can be defined as an insolent, energetic and unconscious mix between blues, rhythm & blues, country, and some touches of jazz, but thanks to Brian Setzer it is here again to stay.

