Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Releases Daaaaaali Original Soundtrack

Nyah Hamilton February 10th, 2024 - 4:32 PM

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has released “Daaaaaali” OST Original Soundtrack. The tracklist is located down below.

Thomas Bangalter is a French musician, record producer, and DJ. He is best known as one-half of the electronic music duo Daft Punk alongside Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo. Bangalter has been active in the music industry since the early 1990s and has released several successful albums with Daft Punk, including “Homework,” “Discovery,” and “Random Access Memories.” He has also worked on multiple film soundtracks, “Irreversible” and “Enter the Void”. In addition to the new “Daaaaaali” OST Film Original Soundtrack. Bangalter has been a significant figure in the French house music scene and has influenced electronic music worldwide.

A press release states, “Releasing this soundtrack with two of my all-time favorite artists felt like a natural and obvious choice! Since ‘Steak’ in 2007, Ed Banger Records has released most of Quentin Dupieux’s original soundtracks. When he told me he wanted to involve Thomas Bangalter in his project DAAAAAALÍ!, I knew it would become something special. Both Thomas and Quentin had a pretty clear idea of how the music could and should become a character in the film. Stepping out of his comfort zone, Thomas used only an ancient zither and recorded it in his Parisian studio. He delivered this repetitive theme from the 1930s that gets directly into your head and perfectly aligns with the surreal vision of this brilliant director. This record celebrates the golden age of music and cinema, with the director and composers all sharing a love for classic and timeless film scores.”

“Daaaaaali” OST Original Soundtrack Tracklist

1. Daaaaaali

2. AGE REEL