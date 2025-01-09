Tracklist For Mac Miller’s New Posthumous Album Released Featuring Collaboration With SZA

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2025 - 5:30 PM

According to nme.com, the tracklist for Mac Miller‘s upcoming second posthumous album, Balloonerism has been revealed by his family. In November last year, Miller’s family shared that the 2014 album, Miller had recorded but never released prior to his death in 2018, was finally being shared with the public.

Balloonerism was a project that was of great importance to the artist to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately ‘GO:OD AM’ and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence. the album will arrive on January 17 and is now available for pre-order.

Also, Miller’s family has shared the tracklist for the upcoming release, which includes a feature from SZA on the second track, “DJ’s Chord Organ.” as well as a rare appearance from Miller’s own alter-ego Delusional Thomas on the song, “Transformations.” Additionally, the song “5 Dollar Pony Rides” will be released on (January 9, as the album’s first single.