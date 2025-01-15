Mac Miller’s Balloonerism Will be Released With a Short Filmed in Cinemas for One Night Only

Home News Charlotte Huot January 15th, 2025 - 12:43 PM

Fans of the late Mac Miller are in for a unique cinematic experience with the release of Balloonerism, a posthumous album paired with a one-night-only screening of an animated short film. The album, due out Friday, January 17, 2025, will feature collaborations with artists like SZA and showcase Miller’s alter-ego Delusional Thomas on the track “Transformations,” according to NME.

The short film, also titled Balloonerism and directed by Samuel Jerome Mason, will be shown in select cinemas worldwide on January 15 (US) and January 16 (internationally). Cities hosting the screenings include London, Dublin, Paris, New York, Pittsburgh, Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, and Toronto. Tickets are priced at $5, a nod to Miller’s single “5 Dollar Pony Rides.”

According to the official synopsis, the animated short follows a group of school friends who, through the music of a chord organ, are transported into a shadowy alternate world. They must navigate the “underbelly of adulthood” while grappling with the mysterious “turtle of time.” This fantastical narrative mirrors the album’s introspective and experimental themes, blending surrealism with poignant storytelling.

Originally conceived in 2013, Balloonerism was a deeply personal project for Miller. His estate shared that the rapper had commissioned artwork and frequently discussed its release before other projects like GO:OD AM took priority. After years of unofficial leaks circulating online, the album is finally receiving its official debut. The estate emphasized that the project highlights the breadth of Miller’s artistry and fearlessness as a musician.

The film screenings serve as a tribute to Miller’s creative vision, uniting fans worldwide for an immersive experience. London’s showing will take place at Aures under Waterloo Station, with screenings in other major cities offering a chance to reflect on the late rapper’s enduring legacy.

For more information on Balloonerism and to secure tickets for the short film screening, visit this link.