Depeche Mode Announces New Documentary Depeche Mode: M For October 2025 Release

Isabella Bergamini August 17th, 2025 - 8:46 PM

Iconic rock band Depeche Mode have announced a new documentary titled DEPECHE MODE: M that is set to release on October 28. The feature length film focuses on footage from the band’s three sold-out shows in Mexico City Foro Sol Stadium during the Memento Mori Tour. The film connects Depeche Mode with Mexican culture, specifically the country’s perspective on death. Lead singer of the band, Dave Gahan shared, “At its core, our new film ‘M’ is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people- and Fernando Frias, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story that through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City.”

Award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias used the film to compare the themes of mortality in Depeche Mode’s latest album, Memento Mori to Mexico’s relationship with death. In addition to the connection, Memento Mori was also a very successful album for the band. The tour for the album saw Depeche Mode play 112 shows around the world to more than 3 million fans. Rolling Stone even referred to the tour as a “stunning celebration of life and music.” Now fans who were unable to attend the tour will be able to experience the magic on the big screen. DEPECHE MODE: M will be played in over 2,500 cinemas in over 60 countries. Tickets will go on sale on September 17 and can be purchased here. Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing praised the film, saying, “This cinematic experience is a perfect celebration of the Memento Mori Tour and the deep connection Depeche Mode has with their global fanbase.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela