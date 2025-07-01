Woody At Home Vol. 1 & 2 Featuring 22 Previously Unreleased Woody Guthrie Tracks Announced For August 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2025 - 1:52 PM

According to consequence.net, a new collection of previously unreleased Woody Guthrie home recordings will soon be available. Woody at Home – Volume 1 & 2 will be arriving on August 14, through Shamus Records. The upcoming collection will feature 22 previously unreleased tracks, among them a rendition of “This Land Is Your Land” featuring new verses.

The contents of Woody At Home were recorded from 1951 to 1952 in Guthrie‘s Gravesend, Brooklyn home. Of the 22 tracks, 13 of them were only ever recorded at this New York residence, where Guthrie employed one microphone and a reel-to-reel tape machine to capture the collected songs. Steve Rosenthal transferred and produced the album, while Jessica Thompson handled mixing and mastering duties.

The duo utilized “pioneering software and antique tape machines to de-mix and mix the voice and guitar,” on Woody At Home to achieve a homespun but clearer sound. “For Woody, to be at home producing his music at his leisure allowed a different focus and sense of safety,” a press release noted. “His inspirations might come from a newspaper article, a movie, a conversation, or just from observing people… Being a songwriter was more a matter of having something to say than developing special skills for Woody.”

Rosenthal noted the politics of our era was a reason for releasing the project now: “With recent advancements in sound restoration technology along with the current political climate, I believe this is the right time to release Woody’s home tapes. These are not professional studio recordings, but instead, highlights from Woody’s audio sketchbooks. These are his words and music, shared with his publisher Howie Richmond in 1951, and happily in 2025 with us.”

Woody At Home – Volume 1 & 2 Track List:

Volume 1

Side A

1. This Land Is Your Land (Woody’s Home Tape)

2. Biggest Thing That Man Has Ever Done

3. Howie, I’d Like To Talk To Yuh (spoken word)

4. Deportee (Woody’s Home Tape)

5. Great Ship

6. Pastures of Plenty

Side B

7. Jesus Christ

8. I’m a Child Ta Fight

9. Innocent Man

10. I’ve Got To Know

11. Backdoor Bum and the Big Landlord

Volume 2

Side A

1. I Just Want To Tell You Fellers (spoken word)

2. Peace Call

3. Ain’t Afraid To Die

4. Buoy Bells from Trenton

5. Einstein Theme Song (with spoken word)

6. One Little Thing An Atom Can’t Do

Side B

7. Forsaken Lover

8. My Id & My Ego

9. Lifebelt Washed Up

10. Funny Mountain

11. You Better Git Ready