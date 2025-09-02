Billy Bragg Shares New Protest Song In Support Of Palestine “Hundred Year Hunger”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2025 - 5:44 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Billy Bragg has musically mixed in pop and politics throughout his entire 40-year career and now, the artist has shared the song, “Hundred Year Hunger,” which is in support of the Palestinian people. Bragg states: “Hundred Year Hunger’ looks at the current famine that Israel has created in Gaza through the lens of a century of enforced food insecurity and malnutrition imposed on the Palestinian people, firstly by British imperialism, then as a weapon of mass displacement by the state of Israel.”

The artist adds about the song: “It takes its title from the recent book of the same name by E Mark Windle. Sumud is an Arabic word which translates into English as steadfastness or perseverance. It is used by Palestinians to describe their nonviolent everyday resistance against Israel’s occupation. Sumud emphasises the commitment of the Palestinian people to remain on their land despite hardship and oppression, elevating their everyday existence into a form of resistance. Lan narhal translates as ‘we will not leave’. Together ‘Sumud! Sumud! Lan narhal’ conveys the determination of the Palestinian people to refuse to be displaced.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat