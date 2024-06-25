Tycho Announces New Album Infinite Health For August 2024 Release & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares Lead Single “Phantom”

Home News Alana Overton June 25th, 2024 - 8:53 PM

Electronic musical genius Tycho is preparing for a monumental year with the upcoming release of their new album “Infinite Health”, slated for August 30, 2024. Alongside their eagerly awaited release, Tycho has also announced a North American tour “Infinite Health Tour 2024”, guaranteeing an immersive and spectacular journey through their soundscapes. Additionally, the artist has already unveiled the mesmerizing single “Phantom”, offering a captivating glimpse into what comes ahead for fans that appreciate the art of ambience and electronic music.

Scott Hansen, also known as Tycho, describes Infinite Health (Mom + Pop) as “about hope for the future and a requiem for the past [..] I kept thinking back to the high-water mark scene in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the author sitting at a typewriter looking out a window onto his past, trying to find meaning in the chaos. Infinite Health is about creating a space for reflection, a mantra for spiritual, emotional, and physical healing. Ultimately, all we really have is our health – both physical and mental – and we wish infinite health to our family and friends. So in those ways, infinite health is a salutation and an imperative.”

Infinite Health is set to release on August 30, 2024 and is also available for pre-sale purchase.

Tycho’s Infinite Health Full Tracklist:

1. Consciousness Felt

2. Phantom

3. Restraint

4. Devices

5. Infinite Health

6. Green

7. DX Odyssey

8. Totem

9. Epilogue

Tycho ignites his North American tour starting September 13, 2024 in Ogden, Utah and concluding it on November 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Presale tickets launch tomorrow, June 26, 2024 at 10:00AM MDT (Code: INFINITE)

Tycho’s “Infinite Health Tour 2024” Dates:



09-13 Ogden, UT — Ogden Twilight

09-14 Boise, ID — Knitting Factory Concert House

09-15 Eugene, OR — McDonald Theatre

09-17 Portland, OR — Revolution Hall

09-18 Vancouver, BC — New Hollywood Theater

09-19 Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

09-20 Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory Concert House

09-21 Bozeman, MT — The ELM

09-23 Missoula, MT — The Wilma

09-25 Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom

09-27 Stateline, NV — Harrah’s LAke Tahoe

09-28 San Francisco, CA — Portola Music Festival 2024

10-29 San Diego, CA — The Sound

10-30 Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

10-31 Santa Fe, NM — Meow Wolf

11-03 Dallas, TX — Granada Theater

11-04 Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

11-07 Atlanta, GA — The Eastern

11-08 Pelham, TN — The Caverns

11-09 Charlottesville, VA — Jefferson Theater

11-10 Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

11-11 Boston, MA — Royale

11-12 Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Steel

11-14 Toronto, Ontario — History

11-15 Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed

11-16 Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue

With their upcoming tour date and album release, Tycho has released a captivating new single, setting the stage for their highly anticipated album release later this summer. “Phantom” by Tycho is available on all-streaming services.