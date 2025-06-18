Addison Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson June 18th, 2025 - 4:50 PM

The up and coming pop girl Addison has recently announced that she’ll soon be embarking on The Addison Tour. This tour announcement comes shortly after the release of her debut self-titled album Addison. The tour will begin in Dublin, Ireland on August 26th. Then, she will be hitting cities throughout Europe, North America and Australia. A full list of tour dates is listed below. During the tour, we can expect Addison to perform songs from her album that debuted #4 on the US Billboard Top 200, such as “Headphones On”, “Diet Pepsi”, “Aquamarine”, “Fame Is a Gun” and more. An opener has not yet been announced for the tour and it’s not certain if one will be announced at all.

Presales for Addison’s tour began today, June 18th at 10am local time. The general sale will begin this Friday, June 20th at the same time as the presale. Fans can visit Addison’s website for more information on ticket sales.

This tour announcement also follows the release party for Addison that was recently held at The Box in New York City. That marked her debut live performance! Billboard said her performance “was rich in imagery and high energy, perfectly mirroring the crowd’s excitement for the track.” Therefore, it’s safe to say that this tour will be one worth attending or paying attention to.

Tour Dates:

8/26/2025 – Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium

8/28/2025 – Manchester, England – Manchester Academy

8/30/2025 – London, England – O2 Forum Kentish Town

9/2/2025 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

9/4/2025 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

9/5/2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

9/7/2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Music Hall

9/8/2025 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

9/22/2025 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

9/25/2025 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

9/27/2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

9/28/2025 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

9/30/2025 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/1/2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

10/5/2025 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

10/7/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/8/2025 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

10/10/2025 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10/13/2025 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

10/16/2025 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10/19/2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/11/2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum

11/14/2025 – Brisbane, Australia – The Fortitude Music Hall

11/17/2025 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre