Puscifer Announces New Album Normal Isn’t For February 2026 Release & Spring 2026 Tour, Shares New Single “Self Evident’

Puscifer, the multi-dimensional band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, will be releasing Normal Isn’t, which is their first new album in over five years, on February 6, through Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG. The record channels the post-punk influences that shaped the members’ early musical experiences, while pushing into darker and more guitar-driven territory.

Also, the band has previewed the 11-song collection with the release of “Self Evident” and its accompanying video that was filmed during a special August performance at Exchange L.A., where the group previewed the album in full for an intimate crowd of fans. Normal Isn’t blends the dark electronics and sharp humor Puscifer is known for with a more spontaneous creative process. “From the outset, we had discussed an element of rawness and edge, which guitar brings,” shares Mitchell, who co-produced the album. “We got rid of the guard rails and made the music more aggressive.”

On another note, Puscifer has simultaneously announced a North American tour in support of the album, which will be kicking off on March 20, in Las Vegas and closing at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with stops at New York’s Terminal 5 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Tickets and VIP packages are on-sale this Friday, October 24, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Puscifer Tour Dates

3/20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

3/24 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

3/25 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

3/27 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

3/28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

3/31 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

4/1 – Durham, NC – DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center

4/3 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

4/4 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre

4/7 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

4/8 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

4/10 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

4/11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

4/15 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

4/16 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

4/18 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

4/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

4/21 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

4/23 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

4/25 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

4/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

4/28 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4/30 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

5/1 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

5/3 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

5/8 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

5/9 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

5/11 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

5/13 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

5/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Normal Isn’t Track List

1. Thrust

2. Normal Isn’t

3. Bad Wolf

4. Self Evident

5. A Public Stoning

6. The Quiet Parts

7. Mantastic

8. Pendulum

9. ImpetuoUs

10. Seven One

11. The Algorithm (Sessanta Live Mix)