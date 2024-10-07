Puscifer’s New Store Queen B Vinyl Cafe Set To Open In Late October Featuring Live Performances By Thou, Night Club, Galactic Empire & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2024 - 3:58 PM

The Queen B Vinyl Café, formerly Puscifer The Store, will be opening its doors in Old Town Cottonwood at 102 E. Pima St. on October 23. To celebrate the grand opening, the café features a week long series of live events including comedy from Rory Scovel, a Q&A and book signing by Chet Zar, musical performances from Thou, Galactic Empire, Night Club and a special Gospel Brunch with The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers. Slowhole, Cowface and Clownvis will be performing as well.

“Relocating and renaming Puscifer The Store to Queen B Vinyl Café is about more than just a change of location, it is about seizing new possibilities,” says Jennifer Keenan, the co-owner of the Queen B Vinyl Cafe. “With our new location, we’re able to bring more live events to the community, while expanding our food offerings with the addition of both a coffee roaster and ramen house.”

Queen B Vinyl Café is an immersive experience. because as a record store, it features a curated selection of the latest releases across all genres, while boasting exclusive, limited edition and rare releases from Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Tool. As an official Record Store Day participant, Queen B Vinyl Café is Northern Arizona’s exclusive outpost for the twice yearly event.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson