Puscifer Digitally Releases In Case You Were Napping Retrospective Collection With Music Spanning Their 18 Year Discography

The Sessanta show, to honour Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, featuring performances from Primus, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 April, 2024.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

On July 28, 2025, the electro-rock band, Puscifer, released a 15-song collection, In Case You Were Napping. Their new collection, which is only available digitally, celebrates the band’s nearly two decade recorded legacy of their music. In Case You Were Napping is available for streaming via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG. The band, which includes Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, released this collection which includes some fan favorites. The collection pulls from some albums and EP’s and highlights some popular tracks, such as, “The Humbling River,” “Momma Sed” and “Conditions Of My Parole.”

Even though they are celebrating almost 20 years of their career, they have also confirmed that they will be releasing a fifth studio album in 2026. The new album has already been in the works. The band has a performance on Aug. 11, which fans are anticipating to hear and preview one of the new records that is set to be on the new album. These performances will be located at the Exchange in Los Angeles, California.

The band has a discography of four full-length studio albums. V is for V was released in 2007, Conditions of My Parole was released in 2011, Money Shot was released in 2015 and their most recent album, Existential Reckoning, was released in 2020. In addition to their four albums, the band also has a series of EP’s, some live albums and remixes.

In Case You Were Napping tracklist: