Marshmallow Ghosts Announce New Album When Death Arrives: Five Nightmares For October 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2025 - 7:25 PM

Marshmallow Ghosts LP was first dreamt up in 2008, with the debut release following in 2009. Back then, the band was living in this idyllic, Halloween-y neighborhood that was wildly inspiring. None of their musical peers were doing anything like it at the time, so the MGs concept just made sense.

To truly “go back to the beginning,” they rented the same little coach house where the idea was first born and filled it with the same dusty, half-broken organs and synths used on those early recordings. Just like in the early days, the band consulted the Marshmallow Ghosts’ bible, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — specifically Volume 3 — for the first time since 2011. Reading it over and over again in that eerie little space surrounded by malfunctioning gear led to When Death Arrives: Five Nightmares.”

This LP is pressed in-house at our new pressing plant, Graveface Press. This is not a preorder and it will ship immediately. Graveface Record Club automatically receives the album in a handmade variant. (