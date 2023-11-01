The Marshmallow Ghosts Share Cinematic New Video For “Corpse Reviver No. 3, Pt. 2”

Home News Kennedy Huston November 1st, 2023 - 8:01 PM

In the spirit of Halloween, The Marshmallow Ghosts have released an eerie new video for “Corpse Reviver No. 3, Pt. 2”. Directed by Ben Petty, the video has an intriguing, cinematic quality that further entices viewers into the video’s latent meaning.

The video starts off with soft yet chilling music where soon after a woman gracefully walks into a kitchen to grab a bloody knife. The subject begins violently carving a pumpkin with the knife, pulling out the pumpkin matter and seeds and with a forceful grip.

The song picks up, beautiful yet still slightly unnerving while the subject begins carving eyes, a nose, and a mouth–constructing a classic halloween jack-o-lantern. The pumpkin seems to bear some sort of figurative meaning–potentially resembling another person–while the belligerent act of carving the pumpkin appears to hold underlying anger and frustration.