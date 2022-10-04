The Marshmallow Ghosts Announce New Album The Castle For October 2022 Release

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 4th, 2022 - 7:37 PM

On September 30th, rock band The Marshmallow Ghosts announced the release of their 14th album, The Castle. Unlike their previous albums, The Marshmallow Ghosts brand The Castle as “pure evil” with “literally nothing fun about it,” unlike their more upbeat and somewhat optimistic-feeling predecessors. The Marshmallow Ghosts’ The Castle takes listeners through a harrowing mystery as they listen to the confessions of H.H. Holmes interspersed throughout the album. This album shifts away from the band’s prior emphasis on the witchiness of reality and the bouts of supernatural horror that permeate daily life and instead focuses on instances of fictionalized true crime. A murder that did not happen, but easily could have. A crime that might or might not have actually happened. Who knows what H.H. Holmes will come forward to confess?

See the promotion video for The Castle below.

With artwork by Chloe Manon and LP design by Ryan McCardle, The Marshmallow Ghost’s newest LP features a beautiful screen-printed jacket adorned with piles of skeletons and the infamous castle. The LP is also available as part of a bundle that includes the LP, an exclusive “The Castle” T-shirt, and an H.H. Holmes zine.

Strictly limited to 500 units, The Marshmallow Ghosts will sell out fast, so buy your own copy ASAP! Both the LP and the bundle are available for purchase here. If preordered, albums will be shipped out upon the LP’s release day on October 21 or the day prior.

Three days ago, Graveface Records provided an update and prompted fans to buy fast, saying that the label is”down to 36 bundles (LP/tee/zine/dirt) and just over 100 non-bundles (LP only)” and that “if you like incredibly fucked up LPs this one is for you. ”

Listen to The Marshmallow Ghosts’ debut single “S.O.S.” featuring The Casket Girls here.

