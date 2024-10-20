The Marshmallow Ghosts Announce Festive New Album Ghoulish Games For A Frightful Halloween For October 31 Release

Home News Sydney Cook October 20th, 2024 - 4:51 PM

Graveface Records band The Marshmallow Ghosts announce a new album releasing on October 31 titled Ghoulish Games for a Frightful Halloween.

The official Graveface Records webstore gives a synopsis of the album:

“Shock and tragedy in Greenwood tonight.

A community mourns after poisoned Halloween treats lead to death.

Police say Doreen Clark distributed deadly popcorn balls that led to the murder of seventeen children.

Clark, a frequent Channel 13 guest known as the ‘Merry Homemaker of Greenwood,’ had no previous history of mental illness – leaving her neighbors in disbelief.

However, authorities found Clark hanged in her backyard on November 1st and have confirmed her role in the mass killing. Investigators continue to search for answers as grieving families struggle with the heartbreaking loss of their children.”

The album will feature audio from tapes recovered from the Greenwood, Indiana Police Department and featuring the voice of Doreen Clark, ‘The woman who killed Halloween.” It will be set to music by The Marshmallow Ghosts.

Album is available for preorder on Graveface Records and bandcamp. Vinyl bundles are limited to the first 100 buyers, and will include a vinyl record, a t-shirt, a tote-bag, popcorn balls recipe card and a random pumpkin craving stencil.