Atmosphere Announce Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2025 - 12:13 PM

Today, Atmosphere has announced new tour dates for 2026 with The Winter Carnival Tour featuring Sage Francis, R.A. The Rugged Man, with a Special Performance By Kool Keith and a Premier DJ Set by Mr. Dibbs. The 27 date tour will kick off in Nashville, TN on January 15m with stops along the way in Brooklyn, NY, Chicago, IL, a hometown stop in Minneapolis, MN, Austin, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Seattle, WA and other states. For tickets and more information, click here.

“When we first decided to pull this tour together, we wanted to stack the line-up to feel reminiscent of the ‘Atmosphere & Friends’ stage that we curated at the legendary Soundset festival,” shares Slug, “I consider all of these featured artists to be friends of mine. Sage Francis and Mr. Dibbs have toured with me numerous times over the last 25 years, and they always bring the fun/pain.”

The artist adds: “This is my first time traveling with R.A. The Rugged Man and Kool Keith, but anyone familiar with them knows how much party they make. Regardless of where you position yourself on the spectrum of underground & independent hip-hop, The Winter Carnival Tour promises to be a good time for everybody. Coming to a Winter landscape near you.”

The Winter Carnival Tour Dates

1/15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

1/16 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Heaven Stage

1/17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

1/18 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

1/20 – Harrisburg, PA – Capital City Music Hall

1/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

1/23 – Boston, MA – Citizens House Of Blues

1/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

1/26 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

1/27 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

1/29 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

1/30 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

1/31 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

2/1 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

2/3 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

2/5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

2/6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

2/7 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

2/10 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

2/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

2/13 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

2/14 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

2/16 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

2/17 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

2/18 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

2/20 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

2/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel