My Morning Jacket Teams Up With Karina Rykman For Cover Of Metallica’s “For Whom The Bell Tolls”

According to Consequence.net, My Morning Jacket’s three-night gig at the Brooklyn Paramount featured varied setlists for each show, as well as a couple choice heavy metal cover songs. The first such cover came on the second night when Jim James and company brought New York rocker Karina Rykman onstage to play bass on a raucous instrumental rendition of Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” The band busted out the Ride the Lightning staple in a medley with the song “Cobra,” which bookended the 11-minute performance with Rykman.

“What can I say? Childhood dream come true covering @metallica with @mymorningjacket in my hometown?” read an Instagram post by Rykman, who held down Cliff Burton’s iconic bass riff during the cover. “Yeah, that and about a million other words I’ll get to soon thank you thank you MMJ you’re just the fucking best and I’m honored.”

Rykman would also appear the following night at the Brooklyn Paramount to perform Black Sabbath’s “Fairies Wear Boots,” which the band again deftly inserted as a medley with the original “Run Thru.”