Chrissie Hynde Teams Up With K.D. Lang To Cover Billy Paul’s “Me And Mrs. Jones”

Chrissie Hynde has released a new duet with k.d. lang, offering their own take on the 1972 classic “Me and Mrs. Jones,” first made famous by Billy Paul. The song is featured on Hynde’s upcoming record Duets Special, which arrives October 17 through Rhino on digital, vinyl and CD. The album brings together 13 collaborations with a wide range of celebrated artists, including Mark Lanegan, Dave Gahan, Cat Power, Rufus Wainwright, Brandon Flowers, Debbie Harry, Shirley Manson, Alan Sparhawk and more. It is available to pre save and pre order now.

“Me and Mrs. Jones” highlights the natural chemistry between Hynde and lang. Their voices meet in a stripped back arrangement that lets the story of the song come through with tenderness and honesty. Reflecting on their friendship, Hynde remembers first meeting lang while touring in Canada years ago, noting that they quickly bonded over their shared love of animal welfare.

The album was first introduced with “Always On My Mind” featuring Rufus Wainwright. Hynde explained that the idea for the project came together almost by chance in 2023, when a conversation with Wainwright’s husband Jörn led her to quickly write down a list of songs. That spark grew into an entire record built around the idea of sharing songs with other distinct voices.

With its intimate arrangements and focus on melody, Duets Special stands as another creative turn in Hynde’s long career. Fresh off recent work with The Pretenders, she continues to explore new territory while showing why her voice remains one of the most recognizable in music.