Ace Frehley Teases Origins Vol. 3 For Release In 2025

According to blabbermouth.net, during his interview with Meltdown of Detroit’s WRIF radio station, Ace Frehley has confirmed that he has been working on Origins Vol. 3, which is the sequel to the artist’s 2016 and 2020 collections of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist.

“I’m working on Origins Vol. 3, cause that’s the next record I’m putting out next year in 2025. So, we’re starting to gear up for that and figuring out which songs to include on the LP. I have a long extensive list and we’re slowly whittling it down to which ones we’re gonna track.” said Frehley.

The guitarist went on to say that he is once again working with Trixter’s Steve Brown, who produced and co-wrote all the material on Frehley’s latest solo album, 10,000 Volts, which was released in February through MNRK Music Group. “Origins Vol. 3 will probably be out before the end of 2025. I usually put out a record every year, year and a half, two years now. I have two more albums on my record deal with MNRK Music. And everything’s great.” said Frehley.

