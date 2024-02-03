Ace Frehley Shares Energetic New Single “Walkin’ On The Moon”

Home News Nyah Hamilton February 3rd, 2024 - 4:49 PM

Ace Frehley has shared a new energetic single called “Walkin’ On The Moon.” Ahead of their new album titled 10,000 VOLTS, the release date is February 23rd.

Ace Frehley is an American musician and songwriter who is best known as the original lead guitarist and co-founding member of the rock band Kiss. Aside from his history with Kiss, Frehley has also released several solo albums throughout his career, including his self-titled debut album in 1978. Some of his most popular solo albums include “Frehley’s Comet” (1987), “Anomaly” (2009), and “Space Invader” (2014). He is mainly known for his distinctive guitar-playing style and contributions to developing hard rock and heavy metal music. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Kiss. The single and its visuals are purely a rock and roll classic. Pulling its listeners back to the 2010s.

A press release states, “This is the second track from Ace’s forthcoming album, 10,000 Volts, which will be released on February 23, 2024. Produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, the uncontainable energy on the 11-tracks showcases some of Ace’s best works since his ’78 solo album. On “Walkin’ On The Moon,” Ace’s voice rings out between towering distortion as a lovestruck hook echoes, “When I wake up, you’re all I see. You got me walkin’ on the moon!” His string bends practically engage in a call-and-response with the refrain while another celestial solo resounds.”