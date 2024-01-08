Ace Frehley Announces Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News James Reed January 8th, 2024 - 5:09 PM

Ace Frehley has announced a series of US tour dates in support of his upcoming album, 10,000 Volts, arriving February 23rd.

The former KISS guitarist will play a few late-January shows in Kentucky and Indiana with a headlining slot aboard the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which leaves from Miami on March 2nd and returns to port on the 6th.

After that, Frehley will play a headlining date on March 28th at Sony Hall in New York City before four more East Coast shows in late March and mid-April, plus an Illinois concert in June.

With his former band officially retired from touring, at least in human form, Frehley is now a main attraction for KISS fans trying to get their fill. In addition to releasing a new album and touring in 2024, the guitarist has a list of New Year’s resolutions (as shared via Facebook): “get closer to god,” “practice more self-care,” “be more self disciplined and practice the guitar more,” “spend more time with family and friends,” and “focus on the positive.”

Ace Frehley's 2024 Tour Dates:

Ace Frehley’s 2024 Tour Dates:

01/25 – Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre

01/26 – Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre

01/27 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

03/02-06 – Miami, FL @ Monsters of Rock Cruise

03/28 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

03/29 – Woonsocket, RI @ Stadium Theatre

03/30 – Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre

04/12 – Rome, NY @ Rome Capitol Theatre

04/13 – Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

06/28 – Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural & Civic Center