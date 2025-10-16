Daniel Avery Releases New Song with Julie Dawson of NewDad “The Ghost Of Her Smile”

Home News Ajala Fields October 16th, 2025 - 10:30 PM

Revered producer and composer Daniel Avery shares “The Ghost Of Her Smile,” the latest single from his forthcoming studio album, Tremor, out October 31st via Domino. The track sees Avery join forces with Julie Dawson of Irish alt-rock outfit NewDad, blending his signature distortion and transcendental noise with Dawson’s ethereal vocal presence to create a moment of fragile euphoria. Watch the new video below.

Speaking about the track, Avery says, “The longer I live with Tremor, the more this track feels like a shining light on the horizon after a night in the fog. I’ve been a fan of NewDad from the moment I heard them – one of those stop what you’re doing and turn up the radio moments – so I’m truly excited to have Julie Dawson on this record. To me Julie is the embodiment of a modern rock star: enigmatic and formidable yet utterly beguiling. Her energy, her light, make the world of Tremor shine for everyone to see.”

Last month, Avery released Tremor’s second single “Greasy Off The Racing Line,” a dream collaboration with Alison Mosshart of The Kills and one of the album’s most vital moments. “This is a living and breathing collective,” says Avery. “Since the earliest recordings, Tremor felt like a studio in the sky, a space in time through which we could all pass as artists.”