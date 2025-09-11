Daniel Avery Teams Up With The Kills’ Alison Mosshart For New Single “Greasy Off The Racing Line”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 11th, 2025 - 3:50 AM

Producer Daniel Avery is known for building music that feels cinematic and lived-in. His new single, “Greasy Off the Racing Line,” from his upcoming album Tremor (out October 31 via Domino), is a perfect example, and it comes with a dream collaboration. Avery links up with Alison Mosshart of The Kills, whose voice instantly gives the track a sharp intensity.

The song creeps in on a dense, pulsing beat, with layers of distortion and atmosphere that feel heavy and enchanting. Then Mosshart’s vocals arrive, low and magnetic. She sings with a controlled intensity that mirrors the restless energy of Avery’s productions, dark and rhythmic, but there’s also a strange beauty in the tension, the way the track constantly teeters between control and collapse.

For Avery, this one is personal. “I’ve dreamt of working with Alison Mosshart for years,” he says. “Her voice literally soundtracked some of my most formative steps into the night.” That history comes through here, the song doesn’t feel forced or flashy, it feels like two artists naturally colliding in the same space.

The accompanying video leans into that mood, stark, nocturnal imagery that mirrors the track’s grit and sense of motion. Together, it makes for one of Tremor’s most striking moments, a song that captures Avery’s ability to blur lines between techno and rock.