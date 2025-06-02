Daniel Avery Shares New Rendition Of The Cure’s “DRONE:NODRONE” From Forthcoming Mixes From A Lost World Album

Home News Lea Tran June 2nd, 2025 - 12:23 AM

The Cure released Daniel Avery’s remix of their song, “DRONE:NODRONE” which is off of their upcoming remix album “Mixes of a Lost World”, the remix version of their “Songs of a Lost World.” Avery’s take on the song elevates the haunting structure of the song, enhancing the darker instrumentals and adding hints of techno beats. Avery’s additions give the song more dimensions with the new rhythm while sticking to the song’s overall dark vibe.

Avery is a part of the trio, Demise of Love. “Mixes of a Lost World” will feature contributions from Avery, Four Tet, Orbital, Paul Oakenfold, Mura Masa and more. It is set to release on June 13. Avery’s remix of “DRONE:NODRONE” is available to stream on all major platforms.



photo credit: Raymond Flotat