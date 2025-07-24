Daniel Avery Announces New Album Tremor For October 2025 Release

Home News Trent Tournour July 24th, 2025 - 9:58 PM

Producer and DJ, Daniel Avery has just announced his ninth studio album Tremor which is set for release on October 31st. The album already has a star-studded feature list with such heavy hitters providing vocal and instrumental chops such as Cecile Believe, Ellie, bdrmm, yune pinku, Alison Mosshart, Julie Dawson, yeule, Walter Schreifels, Art School Girlfriend and several other acclaimed session musicians.

Needless to say, this is set to be a big release for the composer which is already buoyed by its lead single, “Rapture in Blue” which sees the artist moving in a decidedly poppier direction. Despite this, he retains his unique digital wash of drone and reverbed dance beats.

On top of this massive single and action packed feature list, the English DJ is gearing up for a European tour to support the record which is sure to transfix old and new fans alike with his innovative mix of tech house and drone. See the full list of tour dates below:

Tremor Tour Dates:

Fri. Oct. 24 – Berlin, DE @ Zenner

Fri. Oct. 31 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Thu. Nov. 6 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

Fri. Nov. 7 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things

Sat. Nov. 8 – London, UK @ Barbican