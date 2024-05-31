Anderson .Paak Joins Fred Again.. & Chika On Collaborative New Single “places to be”

Home News Bella Rothman May 31st, 2024 - 7:21 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

For the first time Fred Again.. and Anderson .Paak have collaborated to create a fun dynamic dance song. The techno track, “places to be” also features new rapper Chika.

“Places to be” is a fun and pop feel good song that has the hyper energy fans love from both Fred. The song talks about being together and letting loose which matches the energy of the upbeat synth perfectly. With many samples and tracks, the song is sure to big EDM summer hit.

Fred Again.. has been working in the studio on many collaborations recently. Shrillex and Boo, both rising names in the EDM world, also help to produce “places to be.” Prior to that, Fred collaborated on “adore u” with Obongjayar and “ten” with Jozzy and Jim Legxacy.

Fred has been previously touring across the globe as his music continues to grow rapidly. The producer has recently finished playing several sold-out shows in Australia, Mexico, the U.S., and Mexico. He will now soon be performing at Bonnaroo 2024 this summer as well as playing several upcoming shows in San Francisco and Stanford California this June.

As for Fred Again.. co collaborations on the new single, Chika, originally from Alabama, is coming off an album release of her own. Her debut album “Samson: The Album” was released last summer and features 20 tracks ranging from slow and melodic to hard and dynamic.

As for Paak, he has continued to rise to fame after his 2021 collaboration album “An Evening With Silk Sonic” with Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic. It seems “places to be,” while a little out of typical genre, is landing well with fans of Paak’s previous work.