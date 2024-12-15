Fred Again Releases Two More Days, Including “Light Dark Light” With Angie McMahon and “Little Mystery” With John Martyn

Home News Lauren Rettig December 15th, 2024 - 4:28 PM

Fred again.. has announced the release of two more days, with two new tracks – “light dark light” with Angie McMahon and “little mystery” with John Martyn – helping close the chapter of his latest critically acclaimed studio album ten days. Listen to two more days here.





“light dark light” sees Fred distill and reinterpret Angie McMahon’s “Making It Through” on her Light, Dark, Light Again album and features one of Fred’s own phone recordings while in the crowd at Angie’s recent London show. At the time of the release of “Making It Through” McMahon said, “Just as feelings and experiences should continue to rise and fall and ebb and flow, I think the message on this song is that everything we feel is beautiful and also difficult, and also as it should be.”

“little mystery” pays homage to John Martyn’s “Sweet Little Mastery” and was first teased during Fred’s studio live 3 broadcast back in November 2022.

“(little mystery).. sorta started the 10 days chapter” and “so it felt right to me that this is the last song i put out from that chapter” were explanations given from Fred’s Instagram page.

Fred Again.. put out another mind-bending single earlier this year with Anderson .Paak and Chika titled “places to be.”

Fred Again.. two more days tracklist