John 5 Unveils New Single “Moon Glow”

Today, guitarist John 5 releases his latest solo album Ghost, produced and mixed by Barry Pointer and featuring guest spots from Tommy Lee, Stephen Perkins, Bryan Beller and Kenny Aronoff, among others. Today’s record release also comes with a brand-new single “Moon Glow,” featuring Matt Bissonette on bass and Marco Minnemann on drums.
As for the visualizer, each black and white scene shows different pictures of John 5 but what is really impressive is how the music does not match the theme of the visualizer. The music is not dark because the stunning and classy instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with a fabulous jazz vibe.
Fans can stream Ghost HERE and order limited-edition vinyl variants of the album, including exclusive bundles with Ghost T-shirts HERE. Vinyl variants include green splatter, red fire splatter and opaque red options. While briefly taking about his new album, John 5 says: “If my life could be put to music, it would be this album.”
On October 16, John 5 and fellow guitar great Richie Kotzen will head out on an extensive co-headlining tour for the first time ever. For tickets and more information, click here.
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz