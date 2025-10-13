John 5 Unveils New Single “Moon Glow”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2025 - 8:22 PM

Today, guitarist John 5 releases his latest solo album Ghost, produced and mixed by Barry Pointer and featuring guest spots from Tommy Lee, Stephen Perkins, Bryan Beller and Kenny Aronoff, among others. Today’s record release also comes with a brand-new single “Moon Glow,” featuring Matt Bissonette on bass and Marco Minnemann on drums.

As for the visualizer, each black and white scene shows different pictures of John 5 but what is really impressive is how the music does not match the theme of the visualizer. The music is not dark because the stunning and classy instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with a fabulous jazz vibe.