John 5 Says Nikki Six Is “Pumping Out Amazing Lyrics & Great Music” For Upcoming Motley Crue Release

John 5 the guitarist of the band Motley Crue is now revealing that the band is currently working on new material. Opening up about the recording process, John 5 says that the band has recorded with their longtime producer Bob Rock. Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee also talked about working with Bob Rock. Lee stated “Wait until you hear it. It’s insane. It’s not a full album, but that might be down the road a bit. We’re always writing and doing stuff, so that’s always a possibility down the road.” (via Blabbermouth).

John 5 also gave insight into the process by adding that there is no real declaration of what is going to happen with the album if there will be single releases or just an album. He also added that the songs that the band recorded are “so good; they’re heavy and the melodies and everybody’s just killing it on these songs”. John 5 expanded on this by saying that the material has him excited calling the mean and saying he can’t wait for their release.

When asked by Eddie Trunk, John 5 commented on whether the new Motley Crue music can be compared to the band’s breakthrough album, 1983’s “Shout At The Devil”, the guitarist said that some of the new riffs on the songs are heavier than anything on that record. It is important to note that the band is dealing with an ongoing lawsuit from ex-guitarist Mick Mars leading the band to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the band’s business holdings.