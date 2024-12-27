Joey Belladonna Shares He Spent Time Working on a Horse Farm While Away From Anthrax

Home News Will Close December 27th, 2024 - 9:14 AM

Joey Belladonna, the powerhouse vocalist of legendary thrash metal band Anthrax, recently revealed a unique chapter in his life—working on a horse farm during a break from the band. Known for his commanding stage presence and powerful vocals, Belladonna surprised fans with this unexpected and earthy pastime. Blabbermouth reports that the decision was a result of Belladonna’s unfortunate removal from the group on two separate occasions.

In a candid interview, Belladonna shared how his time away from Anthrax allowed him to reconnect with nature and take on a role far removed from the roaring guitars and pounding drums of thrash metal. “It was grounding, to say the least,” Belladonna said. “Working with horses requires patience, care, and a lot of hard work—things that aren’t too different from the dedication you need for music.”

Belladonna described his daily routine at the farm, which included feeding and grooming the horses, cleaning stables, and even assisting with training. While the physical labor was demanding, he found solace in the simplicity of farm life. “It was therapeutic,” he added. “There’s something about being around animals that really helps you center yourself.”

The experience not only provided a much-needed respite but also a source of inspiration. Belladonna hinted that the time spent on the farm might influence his future creative endeavors. “You find stories everywhere, even in the quiet moments,” he said. “Who knows? Maybe one of these horses will end up in a song someday.”

Fans have expressed admiration for Belladonna’s down-to-earth nature and his willingness to embrace new challenges. As Anthrax continues to solidify its place in metal history, Belladonna’s foray into horse farming serves as a reminder that even rock icons find joy in the simple, grounding aspects of life.

Anthrax is preparing for big things right now. Back in November, drummer Charlie Benante revealed that an new Anthrax album is a priority fir the band at the moment.

Belladonna’s story highlights the multifaceted lives of musicians and the unexpected ways they recharge and find inspiration between their iconic performances.

Photo credit: Boston lynn Schulz.