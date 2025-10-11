No Doubt Announces May 2026 Sphere Residency

Home News Leila Franco October 11th, 2025 - 8:33 PM

Photo: Owen Ela

Global icons, No Doubt, consisting of Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, have announced their highly anticipated return with a six-night residency, No Doubt Live at Sphere, set for May 2026. This marks the band’s first extended run of shows in nearly 14 years, following their Seven Night Stand in Los Angeles in 2012.

After reuniting for two Coachella weekends in 2024 and performing at FIREAID earlier this year, the band is bringing their catalog and explosive live show to one of the world’s most technologically advanced venues. The Sphere promises an immersive visual experience, offering fans a unique way to connect with the band’s music. Stefani described the residency as an opportunity to “relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined,” hinting at the venue’s modern capabilities to enhance their show. Bassist Kanal noted the excitement of performing together again, emphasizing the “beautiful energy” shared with fans onstage. Guitarist Dumont commented on the band’s connection, saying they are “stoked to play together again,” while drummer Young encouraged fans to experience the unique live energy the Sphere offers.

The residency will showcase No Doubt’s classic hits alongside an immersive, next-level visual experience, making it a must-see event for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Tickets are expected to be highly sought after, as the band combines their iconic sound with one of the most groundbreaking venues in the world.

No Doubt Live at Sphere Dates:

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026