No Doubt Reunite For FireAid Benefit Concert Marking Their First Show Together Since Coachella Appearance

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to NME, No Doubt reunited for FireAid benefit concert for the frist time since Coachella. Their performance at this event was announced earlier this month and though their first time playing together since Coachella 2024, it was their first concert since 2015.

For their set they included 1995 “Just A Girl,” “Don’t Speak” and “Spiderwebs.” Gwen Stefani led the crowd in a boy versus girls chant during the performance of “Just A Girl,”making the show memorable.

Speaking about their recent reunion in an interview with NME last October, Stefani said, “The No Doubt thing was so crazy. It’s not like we made a decision to not do anything, or not hang out or talk. Everybody’s lives just happened. You know, the time we stopped [in 2015] was when I was going through my horrible family breakup – I don’t like to say the word ‘divorce’, because it’s just such a disgusting word. But my life just blew up, it really did.” She continued, “A lot of people are like, ‘Why did it take so long [for No Doubt to reform]?’ But when you have a family, eight years goes by like that. To heal from what happened, I mean it’s still happening, I’m still trying to get through it.”





