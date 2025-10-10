Serj Tankian Collaborates With Lucas Vidal For New Song “Apocalyptic Dance”

Home News Steven Taylor October 10th, 2025 - 3:56 PM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

System of a Down vocalist Serj Tankian has shared another single from his coming project Covers, Collaborations & Collages as the release date looms nearer. Today’s release, “Apocalyptic Dance,” features work by Spanish composer Lucas Vidal, and is the eight release off the upcoming EP. The track can be found on YouTube.

Like last week’s release, the song again features guitar work that puts it a bit closer in line with the metal Tankian is most known for, compared to the more diverse variety of genres seen in the project thus far. “Apocalyptic Dance,” however, leans much more into an orchestral and dramatic sound compared to the previous releases, Tankian describing it as “dance-y rock.” The sweeping and dramatic sound creates a feeling of a pleading track, with Tankian singing about the dark state affairs and the uncertainty of the future. These themes are quite in line not only with Tankian’s previous works, but even within past works from this project. “Apocalyptic Dance” then stands out in feeling almost like a wake-up call, as well as a call to action – Tankian speaks of the dire state of the world, painting images of a decrepit and lifeless world not unlike that of the song’s album cover, and pleads with the listener to help change the dire circumstances of the world. Tankian even sings some lyrics in Armenian, his mother tongue.

Tankian shared the story behind the song in posts to his accounts on YouTube and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Estimating the song to be from 13 to 15 years ago, he states Vidal approached him on a collaboration. Recording in Vidal’s Venice studio, the two “played around and had a great time” while recording. Tankian says the song is about “the end times,” specifically where we’re headed – and despite the age of the track, it certainly speaks to fears and worries that still remain today, if not have only gotten more pronounced.

“Apocalyptic Dance” is the eight of ten tracks off Covers, Collaborations & Collages. The EP is set to release on October 24th.