Selena Gomez Settles Lawsuit With Mobile Game Over Alleged Use Of Likeness Without Consent

Tiffany Cheng September 15th, 2023 - 11:31 AM

According to Rolling Stone, singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has allegedly settled an alleged lawsuit about her alleged use of her likeness against a mobile game without prior consent. The mobile game is called Clothes Forever — Styling Game.

The alleged settlement Gomez allegedly filed on Thursday, September 15, was filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court. Details about the terms of the singer-songwriter’s alleged statement are not disclosed.

The singer has previously allegedly sued the creators of Clothes Forever — Styling Game in April 2020 for $10 million for allegedly using her likeness without her consent.

The photo that was allegedly used was Gomez on the cover of fashion magazine Flare. It has been reported that the alleged use of the singer’s photo “creates the false impression that she has endorsed the [Styling] Game or has something to do with the [Styling] Game, and undoubtedly is intended to attract consumers to make use of the [Styling] Game.”