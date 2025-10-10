Bob Vylan Shares New Single “Sick Sad World”

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 10th, 2025 - 11:16 PM

British punk duo Bob Vylan are once again using their music to speak truth to power. After facing backlash for denouncing the ongoing genocide in Palestine, the band has returned with a defiant new single, “Sick Sad World.” The release comes just days after the pair teased that it was “time to get some music out,” a statement now ringing with both urgency and intent.

The track is a blistering mix of psych-punk and social commentary. Frontman Bobby Vylan (Pascal Robinson-Foster) delivers scathing lyrics about corruption, inequality, and media distraction. “Can’t afford to feed ourselves but they’re feeding us lies,” he snarls, painting vivid scenes of food bank lines and systemic rot. The song calls for radical change, saying “The remedy is to cut the whole tree down”.

As pointed out by Stereogum, “Sick Sad World” channels the chaotic energy of acts like The Cramps, Devo, and The Sonics, balancing intensity with sharp satire. The title and cover art reference the fictional TV show Sick, Sad World from the ’90s cartoon Daria, a fitting nod to the absurdity and despair of modern life.

Bob Vylan’s latest release stands as both a protest and a purge. A furious reminder that while many ignore or condemn those speaking out, the world’s sickness persists. “Sick Sad World” is available now on all major streaming platforms.