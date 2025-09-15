Bob Vylan Denies Celebrating the Death of Charlie Kirk at a Recent Show

Home News Rhett Kaya September 15th, 2025 - 7:29 PM

English punk rap duo Bob Vylan dedicated a song to the late Charlie Kirk at their recent concert in Amsterdam. During their sold-out show at Club Paradiso on Saturday, September 13th, the band’s frontman spoke to the crowd, saying, “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of shit of a human being. The pronouns: was/were. ‘Cause if you talk shit, you will get banged. Rest in piss, Charlie Kirk, you piece of shit.”

Following the concert, the band faced online criticism and claims that the band was “celebrating” Kirk’s death. Vylan then took to social media to clarify, posting a video on Instagram in which he claimed, “At no point during yesterday’s show was Charlie Kirk’s death celebrated.” The artist did admit to calling Kirk “a piece of shit,” but told critics to “calm down.” In the video, Vylan claims a journalist bought an online ticket with the purpose of crafting a controversial headline.

The Tilburg club Poppodium 013 decided to cancel the duo’s upcoming concert originally set for Tuesday, September 16th. According to Stereogum, the cancellation comes as a result of Bob Vylan’s “Death to the IDF!” chant, amongst other alleged comments, including a report from the Telegraaf that they said, “Fuck the fascists, fuck the Zionists. Go find them in the streets.” It is unknown if their comments on Charlie Kirk factored into this decision.

This is not the first time the band has found itself in controversy. Just this past July, their performance at Glastonbury Festival garnered similar criticism for on-stage comments, including a similar “Death to the IDF” chant. Despite the U.S. State Department revoking the pair’s visas and Gogol Bordello removing the band from their European tour schedule, Club Paradiso still let them continue with their Amsterdam show.

Following the cancellation of the Netherlands show, the band tweeted, “They want us down so bad, but we just played a sold-out Paradiso. It’s always love in Amsterdam.”

