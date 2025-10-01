Nine Inch Nails Announce Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Anthony Salvato October 1st, 2025 - 1:47 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Two-time Grammy winning band, Nine Inch Nails announced today that the group would add 20+ new dates as their “Peel it Back Tour” continues to make its way through North America.

The band known for hit songs such as “Closer” and “Hurt” just recently released their newest album which will be the soundtrack for the new film, Tron: Ares. Over the summer the group released the single for the film “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” which has received high praise critically and has also served as a pseudo-anthem for the new tour. The song cracked Billboard’s top 200 and also served as a marker for what was to come in the rest of the album.

The tour for the new album will kick off with the new winter dates in February when the band heads south to New Orleans before heading up north to New England and Canada. The tour, which will span only about a month, heads to 15 different states along with DC and two stops in Canada at the Bell Centre in Quebec and the TD Coliseum in Ontario. The “Peel it Back Tour” will also make two appearances in Texas, passing though both Dallas and Austin before heading closing things out with four of the final five performances in California.

Many fans see the new album as a groundbreaking feat for the band with a full length movie score that also recaptures the classic Nine Inch nails sound. Tron: Ares releases in theaters in the middle of October, just under a month since the soundtrack was released.

PEEL IT BACK TOUR 2026 DATES:

02/05/25 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

02/07/25 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

02/10/25 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

02/11/25 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

02/13/25 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

02/14/25 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

02/16/25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

02/18/25 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

02/20/25 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

02/22/25 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

02/23/25 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

02/25/25 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

02/27/25 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

03/01/25 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

03/03/25 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

03/06/25 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

03/07/25 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/09/25 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena

03/10/25 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

03/13/25 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

03/15/25 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

03/16/25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center