Maggie Lindemann Teams Up With Julia Wolf For New Single “2022”

October 7th, 2025

Maggie Lindemann has released her new single “2022” featuring Julia Wolf, the latest preview of her upcoming record i feel everything, which arrives October 17 through her own label swixxzaudio with Virgin Music Group. The track follows her recent release “spine,” which shows a more vulnerable side.

“2022” explores themes of self-worth and the weight of abandonment, diving into how it feels to lose yourself in someone else and begin to forget your own needs. Maggie explained that the year marked a turning point for her, a time when she felt she was doing well before things began to unravel. Julia Wolf joins her in shaping the track into a deeply emotional piece, their voices carrying the ache of looking back while also pointing toward growth.

The production is sleek and allows the words to stay front and center. The mix of Maggie’s edge with Julia’s gentler tone gives the track a layered intensity, something that makes it linger long after it ends. To mark the release, signed cloud white vinyl copies are now available, with a special static alloy vinyl coming once they sell out. With i feel everything set to explore obsession, grief, rage and survival across sixteen songs, “2022” stands as one of its most striking moments so far.