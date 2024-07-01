Donald Glover Shares New Trailer For Bando Stone and The New World

Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2024 - 4:23 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to consequence.net, Donald Glover is a famous singer trying to survive the apocalypse in the trailer for Bando Stone and the New World, which is a new film directed by Glover himself. The clip first premiered at an IMAX showing of A Quiet Place: Day One that was released on June 27, Glover shared an Instagram post of his movie ticket and announced that the trailer would arrive via IMAX that evening. Now, Glover has revealed the full trailer of Bando Stone and the New World, which was written by Evi Wilder, stars Glover and British actress Jessica Allain.

The trailer begins with Bando Stone (Glover) moving around an abandoned post office and convenience store before he is confronted by a woman (Allain) and a child. Stone then joins the duo as they escape from beasts, sci-fi lasers and a crazy apocalyptic. But the character Stone swears that his only real talents are singing, making him a bit inept at surviving all the chaos and madness around him.

Back in April, Glover confirmed that he will be releasing the soundtrack to Bando Stone and the New World later this year as a companion to the film and the record would serve as the final Childish Gambino album. The first single, “Lithonia,” will premiere on July 2.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna