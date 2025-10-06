Rush Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With New Drummer Anika Nilles In Place Of Late Neil Peart

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2025 - 11:55 AM

Today, Rush’s co-Founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have announced their return to the stage for a very special 2026 headline tour, Fifty Something, in celebration of the band’s music, legac, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. The tour notably marks the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together in eleven years since the finale of Rush’s R40 Tour on August 1, 2015, at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The upcoming shows will be bringing full circle of music with a return to the Forum to embark upon these special shows. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about their tour, Lee says: “It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music.

The artist adds: “So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.”

Fifty Something Tour Dates

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

6/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

6/18 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

6/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

6/26 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

7/16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

7/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

7/28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

7/30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

8/9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9/17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena