Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Reflect On 2015 Farewell Tour & Unfortunate Lack Of UK & EU Shows

Charlotte Huot January 7th, 2025 - 9:54 PM

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, the surviving members of the legendary rock band Rush, have opened up about the 2015 farewell tour, expressing regret over not extending the tour to the UK and Europe. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, the duo reflected on the complexities surrounding the R40 Live tour and how scheduling challenges left many fans feeling let down, according to NME.

“We let our British and European fans down,” Geddy Lee admitted. “I really pushed for more gigs, but Neil [Peart] was firm on limiting the tour to 30 shows. To him, that was already a major compromise since he didn’t want to tour at all.”

Drummer Neil Peart, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with brain cancer, had struggled with health issues during the tour. Lifeson revealed that Peart’s declining physical condition, including a painful foot infection, ultimately set the boundaries for what the band could achieve. “He could barely walk to the stage at one point, but he still played those intense three-hour shows,” Lifeson said.

The farewell tour, confined to North America, marked the end of Rush’s live performances. The band’s last shows in the UK and Europe took place during their 2013 Clockwork Angels tour. Reflecting on those years, Lee shared the emotional toll on the band and its fans. “Fans invested their whole being into our music, and I felt they deserved an explanation about how it all ended,” he said.

While a Rush reunion has been a topic of speculation, both Lee and Lifeson have indicated that the band’s legacy, especially without Peart, is unlikely to continue in its original form. “There’s no way Rush will ever exist again,” Lifeson said in a 2021 interview, though he remains open to other collaborative projects with Lee.

Despite the bittersweet end of Rush’s touring era, the band’s music and influence remain deeply cherished. Fans continue to celebrate the contributions of one of rock’s most innovative and enduring acts, with tributes such as Peart’s final book, Silver Surfers, and retrospectives like Lee’s memoir, My Effin’ Life, shedding light on their extraordinary journey.

Rush’s reflection on their farewell tour serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and realities behind the scenes of even the most iconic bands. For their devoted fans, the memories of Rush’s music and performances remain timeless.

