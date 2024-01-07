Rush’s Geddy Lee Reveals Influx Of “Inappropriate” Messages From Drummers Following Neil Peart’s Passing

Home News Jordan Rizo January 7th, 2024 - 2:41 PM

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson

In a recent interview, Geddy Lee of Rush reflects on messages he received after Neil Peart’s passing, which he describes to be “inappropriate”. According to Blabbermouth, the bassist/vocalist made an appearance at “Strombo’s Lit”, Apple’s book club curated host, George “Strombo”. The interview allowed Lee to reflect on the musicians who had reached out to him shortly after Peart’s passing, which he recalls in a distasteful manner.

For example, Lee describes how he had many musicians reaching out in hopes of replacing Peart’s position and becoming the new drummer of the band. Although the musician’s goal may not have been to upset Lee, it seems as though it made him want him less. Blabbermouth includes Lee’s commentary in which he explains, “Yeah, yeah, yeah. I was, like, ‘Whoa, that’s just so inappropriate right now. Dude, wait two months. At least two months — if ever.’ It still happens, now that the clickbait freaks are out there talking about Alex [Lifeson, RUSH guitarist] and I getting a new drummer and starting RUSH again.” Lee is still mourning the loss of his band member and friend which seems to be completely dismissed by other musicians. In turn, one cannot blame Lee for labeling the comments as inappropriate.

Even more so, by calling said musicians “freaks” it is a pretty safe bet that Lee is not actively considering embedding them into Rush as the new drummers. Quite truthfully, the interview with Lee gives the listener an insightful opportunity to understand how to navigate people and their emotions better. Through his own experience, the listener has the option to learn that it is important to avoid selfish insensitivity in others’ painful times, as that never gets the desired goal for either party.