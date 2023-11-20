Paul McCartney Tried To Convince Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson To Tour Again

Home News Kennedy Huston November 20th, 2023 - 5:35 PM

At 81 years old, Paul McCartney still holds a fiery passion for performing as he attempts to convince Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to tour together again. According to Blabbermouth, the conversation surfaced in September 2022 when the three were performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London.

Lee told Rolling Stone, “[Paul McCartney] was so warm and embracing and positive. He came and sat and drank with us. We all got plastered together. And he was very emphatic, talking about, ‘You know what Ringo [Starr] always says: ‘It’s what we do.” And I said, ‘Talk to Al, because he’s the stubborn one.’

He continued, “And so he was lecturing Al about how great it is to tour. ‘You have to do it, man. You have to get back out there, man.’ And Alex said something, like, ‘I’ll do it, if you’ll be our manager.’ ‘I’ll manage you, mate!’ It was really fun, really funny, but he had a point. That’s the way he looks at life. He’s ageless because he really, truly believes he was born to do this. That’s what you do. And you just do it. You don’t question it. And I think we all sometimes forget that.”

In April 2022, McCartney embarked on his Got Back world tour, making 27 stops and performing 35 shows by the end of this upcoming December 2023. His setlist features iconic songs throughout his critically acclaimed career such as “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “Junior’s Farm”, “Blackbird”, “Something”, “You Never Give Me Your Money”, “Live And Let Die”, “Hey Jude”, and more. Tickets still available for the last leg of his tour.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson