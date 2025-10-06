Riot Games Taps Courtney LaPlante For Anthemic New Song “Ties That Bind”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2025 - 12:04 PM

Today, Riot Games has released “Ties That Bind,”which is the official cinematic theme for 2XKO, performed by Courtney LaPlante and acclaimed vocalist for the progressive metal band Spiritbox. Blending LaPlante’s invigorating vocals with Riot Games’ cinematic vision, “Ties That Bind” delivers a powerful and anthemic soundscape that crescendos into an epic, soaring finale for players.

“Ties That Bind” follows a landmark stretch for LaPlante and Spiritbox. She was recently featured on BABYMETAL’s “My Queen” from their historic album Metal Forth, which debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200. LaPlante also appeared alongside Poppy and Amy Lee of Evanescence on the metalcore power-collab “End Of You,” which debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs and climbed to number six on Spotify’s Viral 50 US chart. Spiritbox guitarist and producer Mike Stringer also contributed writing to the track.

2XKO is a next-generation 2v2 tag fighter from Riot Games, the studio behind League of Legends and VALORANT. Team up with friends or go solo as you battle it out with a growing roster of League of Legends champions, each reimagined for explosive fighting game combat.

With stunning visuals, fluid mechanics, and deep strategic gameplay, 2XKO blends accessibility and competitive depth like no fighting game has before. Whether you’re a longtime competitor or totally new to the genre, this free-to-play fighter offers intense competition and authentic social connection in every match.