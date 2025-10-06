Laura Veirs Shares New Live Single & Video “Little Deschutes”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2025 - 6:03 PM

Today, Laura Veirs has shared, “Little Deschutes,” which is the latest lovely and affecting recording off her forthcoming new live album, Laura Veirs And The Choir Who Couldn’t Say (Live In Angoulême), out digitally this Friday, October 10, through her own label Raven Marching Band.

The project documents Veirs’ May 2025 performance of 14 of her songs–as well as one by case/lang/veirs (Veirs’ 2016 collaborative album with kd lang and Neko Case)–alongside a French school choir composed of 32 students (30 girls and 2 boys, ages 12-18) and featuring arrangements by their director, Patrice Cleyrat.

“Little Deschutes” was originally released in 2010 on Veirs’ celebrated album, July Flame. Limited edition CDs of Laura Veirs and the Choir Who Couldn’t Say (Live In Angoulême) are available for pre-order. The album’s lead single “I Can See Your Tracks” earned support from Stereogum, The Needle Drop, Brooklyn Vegan, The Line of Best Fit, Exclaim!, MXDWN and other publications. Veirs has confirmed Winter 2026 tour dates in France, including two shows with The Choir Who Couldn’t Say.

The artist accompanied the choir on vocals and guitar on most songs; Cleyrat played keyboards on many as well. The recording was a community effort, co-produced by Veirs and Cleyrat, captured live by Etienne Jouanneau, mixed in Paris by Edouard Bonard, and mastered in Portland, OR, by Jon Neufeld. Veirs created the cover art and an accompanying show poster in her backyard art studio in Portland.