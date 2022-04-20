Laura Veirs Announces New Album Found Light For July 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “Winter Windows”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 20th, 2022 - 10:11 PM

The Portland based singer-songwriter Laura Veirs has announced a new album titled Found Light. Accompanying the announcement of the new project was the release of new single and music video “Winter Windows.” Found Light is set to release on July 8 via Raven Marching Band Records, and has been available for preorder here.

While Found Light will be the Laura Veirs 12th studio album, the project is notably distinct in being the first album on which Veirs is a producer, with the album’s production credits being shared between herself and her longtime friend Shahzad Ismaily. Previously, the production on Veris’ work had been primarily handled by her now ex-husband, whereas now, the musician has now had to challenge her own self doubt and struggles to create a new album that is truly her own.

Found Light Tracklist

1. Autumn Song

2. Ring Song

3. Seaside Haiku

4. Naked Hymn

5. My Lantern

6. Signal

7. Can’t Help But Sing

8. Eucalyptus

9. New Arms

10. Sword Song

11. Time Will Show You

12. T & O

13. Komorebi

14. Winter Windows

“Winter Windows,” the project’s lead single, presents itself as a very promising indication of what the Portland musician has to offer. Musically, we see Veirs embrace a style that is both enchanting and mellow while also being upbeat and energetic, offering a production style that sometimes emphasizes harsh and distorted guitars. In a statement, Veirs has explained her intention that the single will embrace both new and old elements of her work, stating that “This song gets at my punk roots but feels confident and current to my life right now.”

The music video for the track offers a similar level of playfulness as the instrumental, showing off Veirs dancing with her hair and glasses completely covering her face, but which Veirs has pointed out acts as a contrast to the more intense lyrical moments of the song, explaining that she loves “how this video captures feelings of freedom and strength and weirdness, despite the lyrics in this song being quite heavy in spots.” The artist has described the new song as focusing on the theme of women’s empowerment and the “strength of mothers and the power that women in cooperation have to shape their own lives and the lives of children.”

Watch the official music video for “Winter Windows” via YouTube below.

Found Light will follow Laura Viers previous studio album, her 2020 My Echo.