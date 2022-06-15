Laura Veirs Shares Emotional New Song “Eucalyptus”

Home News Lucy Yang June 15th, 2022 - 10:20 PM

Today’s story begins with the brilliant Portland singer: Laura Veirs and her new song Eucalyptus. This new song stands distinctly diversified from Veir’s previous covered music releases. With all its pounding drum machine beats, details her recovery journey after divorce. Sharing one of the verses from song,

“I passed a eucalyptus tree

Reminded me of California

My life way before I knew ya”

In just four minutes and thirty seconds, this song walked the listeners through pieces of memories about a person who was once in love, heart broken, devastated and then found herself to feel love again in a different place with different people. This emotional masterpiece brings a lot of closure and relatability for people who have been through, have gone through and will be going through a similar situation. Leaving someone who’s been so much a part of an individual’s life is never easy. It’s almost like tearing a piece out of themselves. Coming out of this path, Veirs speaks confidently on her discovery for those who made her feel for a second chance at love.

“This is a song about the community love I felt when I went through my divorce. It’s also about new love and about rediscovering myself as a solo person post-divorce. I reminisce here about “finding the old girl I was” back when I visited my brother in California when he was in college where they have lovely eucalyptus trees. Some eucalyptus trees will drop their branches suddenly on you, though, so those are the varieties you don’t want to plant in your backyard.” (StereoGum)

To create that spontaneity and abruptness of memory recall, Veirs even opens up on the difficulties she had through production.

“I recorded the rain sounds spontaneously with my phone while sitting outside Shahzad’s studio in Brooklyn when we recorded the record last September. I love the unexpected places this song goes.” (StereoGum)

There’s a point in the song in which it becomes purely instrumental. These moments of silence become crucial to building the sincerity of expressing that emptiness crawling over and oftentimes consuming an individual by the slightest reminder of that person.