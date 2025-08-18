Laura Veirs Announces New Live Album Laura Veirs And The Choir Who Couldn’t Say (Live In Angouleme) For October 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard August 18th, 2025 - 5:38 PM

Today, Laura Veirs has announced her new live album, Laura Veirs And The Choir Who Couldn’t Say (Live In Angoulême), will be released digitally on October 10, through her own label Raven Marching Band. The recording documents Veirs’ May 2025 performance of 14 of her songs, as well as one by case/lang/veirs (Veirs’ 2016 collaborative album with kd lang and Neko Case) alongside a French school choir composed of 32 students (30 girls and 2 boys, ages 12-18) and featuring arrangements by their director, Patrice Cleyrat.

The artist has also shared one of the tracks, “I Can See Your Tracks” alongside a video. Gorgeous, sparse and deeply moving, Veirs and the Choir Who Couldn’t Say (Live In Angoulême) captures the intensity, soulfulness and hard work of school children in a middle class community in France collaborating with a renowned American singer-songwriter and is a hopeful demonstration of international artistic collaboration during dark times around the globe.

“Hearing their brave and soulful renditions of my songs and performing with them was a career highlight,” recalled Veirs “I’m so glad we were able to capture the magic of this performance and can share it with the world in the form of this new album.”

“I’m really proud of the choir and of this absolutely unique experience. I worked very hard all year to make it happen,” says Cleyrat. “I hope this experience will help them become great adults and to have faith in the future and in real relationships between differing countries. Music is my passion; I try to transmit it.”

Laura Veirs And The Choir Who Couldn’t Say (Live In Angoulême) Track List

1. Intro

2. Shining Lamp Interlude 1

3. Freedom Feeling

4. Wide-Eyed, Legless

5. Shining Lamp Interlude 2

6. Little Deschutes

7. Lonely Angel Dust

8. I Want To Be Here

9. Shape Shifter

10. Shining Lamp Interlude 3

11. Black Butterfly

12. Snow Camping

13. Make Something Good

14. Riptide

15. I Can See Your Tracks